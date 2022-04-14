£300,000 for Borth holiday park
Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, has announced a cash injection of more than £350,000 into Brynowen Holiday Park in Borth, as part of its biggest ever investment programme.
£140 million is being spent nationwide, and the investment in Brynowen will go towards new accommodation – with 14 upgraded caravans being introduced to replace existing fleet – and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability, which will further improve the guest experience in 2022.
Parkdean Resorts welcomed more than 26,000 visitors to Brynowen last year, and with advance bookings at record levels, the award-winning company expects even more holidaymakers for 2022. The park employs almost 100 people in peak season, and is now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.
The investment comes off the back of a record year of customer feedback scores for the industry-leading holiday park operator, and demonstrates Parkdean’s commitment to continued improvement. Tens of thousands of customers provided feedback throughout the year, with scores in Quarter 4 2021 peaking across Facebook (4.2 out of 5), Google (4.1), and Tripadvisor (4.0), showing just how happy holidaymakers have been with their visits. The feedback also included record scores for value for money and activities, while 83% of people who visited Parkdean in 2021 said they would be likely to book again.
Steve Richards, Chief Executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Ceredigion. By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism. 2021 was a huge year for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”
