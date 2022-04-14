£300,000 for Borth holiday park

£140 million is being spent nationwide, and the investment in Brynowen will go towards new accommodation – with 14 upgraded caravans being introduced to replace existing fleet – and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability, which will further improve the guest experience in 2022.

The investment comes off the back of a record year of customer feedback scores for the industry-leading holiday park operator, and demonstrates Parkdean’s commitment to continued improvement. Tens of thousands of customers provided feedback throughout the year, with scores in Quarter 4 2021 peaking across Facebook (4.2 out of 5), Google (4.1), and Tripadvisor (4.0), showing just how happy holidaymakers have been with their visits. The feedback also included record scores for value for money and activities, while 83% of people who visited Parkdean in 2021 said they would be likely to book again.