Public meeting to discuss Lampeter food village plans

LAMPETER Town Council will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new food village in Lampeter that will include an Aldi store.

The meeting, which forms part of an ongoing consultation into plans by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and the discount food retailer Aldi for a new ‘food village’, including a new Aldi store, as part of the university’s Canolfan Tir Glas proposals in Lampeter.