Public meeting to discuss Lampeter food village plans
LAMPETER Town Council will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new food village in Lampeter that will include an Aldi store.
The meeting, which forms part of an ongoing consultation into plans by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and the discount food retailer Aldi for a new ‘food village’, including a new Aldi store, as part of the university’s Canolfan Tir Glas proposals in Lampeter.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, 29 March at 7pm at Canolfan Creuddyn with representatives from the University and Aldi to discuss the planning application at Pontfaen. If you wish to attend as there will be limited spaced available contact the town clerk on 01570 423880 or email [email protected]
