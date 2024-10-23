A charitable trust which supports sufferers of all forms of dementia, and their families and carers in Ceredigion has been given a valuable donation from Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium.
Representatives from The Margaret & Alick Potter Trust were presented with a cheque from £1,500 from members of the crematorium team in support of the vital work they do for local people.
The donation came from the crematorium’s metal recycling scheme.
With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled, and any money raised is used to support selected charities, local activities and environmental initiatives which benefit the communities that the crematorium serves.
Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries.
Alick Potter had been a professor of architecture at Hull, Khartoum (Sudan) and Belfast Universities. After retirement, he and his wife Margaret lived at Pennant (near Nebo). Margaret developed dementia.
Alick, grateful for the support he received from the community while caring for her, wished to leave something to help others in Ceredigion who live with dementia.
When he died in 2000, a property in his estate was sold and the proceeds used to set up the Potter Trust.
Aberystwyth Cemetery and Crematorium Manager Rachel Harrison said: “All the trustees are volunteers and there is no paid staff, which means that all of the Trust fund is spent directly on grants to support those living with dementia, and their carers.
“Grants have been made to cover everything from staffing weekly dementia-friendly social clubs to covering the costs of one-to-one sessions with art therapists and activity organisers and other things, which are not covered by social services or the NHS.
“Living with dementia can be extremely challenging, not just for those with the condition but their carers, so the support organisations like The Margaret & Alick Potter Charitable Trust is invaluable.
“It’s an honour to be able to support a trust which makes such a positive difference to lives of local people.”
Geraldine Taylor, Chair of The Margaret & Alick Potter Charitable Trust, said: “Thank you to Westerleigh Group for its generous donation.
“The money will be added to the Trust fund and all of it will be paid out in grants for anything that could directly benefit anyone in Ceredigion who lives with dementia; those who have a diagnosis or those who care for them.”