Researchers help boost bakery business
ABERYSTWYTH University researchers are helping a north Wales bakery expand its business by adding health-boosting mushroom powder to make more nutritious cakes.
Llanrwst-based bakers Siwgr a Sbeis have worked with Beddgelert-based mushroom growers, Madarch Cymru, to add the powder to their flapjacks.
The two companies joined the Future Foods programme, led by Aberystwyth University, to modify the flapjack recipe to reduce the use of sugars and make them healthier.
The mushrooms grown in Llanerfyl in Powys and in Gwynedd are a good source of vitamin D: vital for keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy, and boost the immune system.
Madarch Cymru’s work has increased vitamin D2 levels in fresh mushrooms when grown under LED light compared to fluorescent light. Human cohort tests of the mushroom powder in the flapjack have indicated potential inflammation benefits and metabolism changes.
The success of the joint work between the food companies and researchers was celebrated at a conference held at Aberystwyth on Thursday.
Rhian Owen from Siwgr a Sbeis said: “The research is incredibly exciting.
“As we look to the future, the results offer us a strong basis for planning new products.
“The collaboration has been extremely valuable, and that will continue.
“Without a doubt, we wouldn’t have got where we are without the help of Aberystwyth University.
“Their support is very important as we look to develop further over the coming years and offers options for us to consider moving forward.”
