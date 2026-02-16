Events across mid Wales for St David’s Day will be supported by a £1m Welsh Government fund.
The £1 million St David’s Day Fund 2026 will help community, regional and national groups celebrate with grants ranging from £500 for small community groups to £40,000 for nationwide events.
In total, 92 funded events will be held across Wales between 16 February and 6 March.
Parades in Aberystwyth and Cardigan following bilingual workshops for pupils; art, music, drama, dance, graffiti and youth‑led gig will be held by Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch.
A youth‑led weekend will be held by Stiwdio Dyfi in Machynlleth, showcasing music, visual arts, poetry, radio and film celebrating Welsh language and local talent.
County‑wide two‑week celebrations will be held by Ceredigion County Council, blending traditional and modern arts, stories and events, supporting Aberystwyth’s annual St David’s parade.
An arts event will be held by Aberystwyth University highlighting Welsh culture with performances, workshops, literature, and panels at Aberystwyth Arts Centre engaging local and international communities.
A multi‑event bilingual programme will be held by Pwyllgor Lles Llangrannog, including art and craft workshops, musician performances, comedy night, celebrating traditional and contemporary Welsh culture for all ages.
A two‑week Aberaeron hub programme has been devised by RAY Ceredigion, delivering music, art, creative writing, storytelling, and Welsh food with local creatives, acting as replicable template.
Pwyllgor Pared Gwyl Dewi Llanbedr Pont Steffan will use its funding to enhance Lampeter’s annual parade with Twmpath, band, choirs, harpist, school involvement, Menter Iaith partners, and stronger social media activity promotion.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “I'm thrilled by how many people wanted to be involved with the St David's Day Fund.
“St David's Day 2026 is going to be brilliant and I'd like to thank everyone who applied.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.