Traders in Ceredigion are enjoying start-up success with the support of Antur Cymru Enterprise’s Cymorth Busnes Lleol/Local Business Support programme.
After opening retail units in Aberystwyth and Newcastle Emlyn, a space has now been unveiled on Cardigan High Street.
Loren Nash owns Under the Laurel nature-inspired jewellery accessories and homeware.
She made items in lockdown to improve her mental health but increasing demand led to her taking the leap and joining the Local Business Support community earlier this year.
“I started making items just for myself, but after requests from friends and family ended up creating an Etsy store, which is when it really started to take off,” said Loren.
“As my customer base grew, I felt I needed a proper space to make and to sell, which is when Antur Cymru stepped in to help. They have been so incredibly helpful, imparting their knowledge and advice, which has been invaluable.
“They have also assisted me with social media, helped myself and other traders understand what grants are available and how to apply for them, and even demonstrated how to how to put together table and window displays.”
Loren added: “The response since opening has been wonderful and local people have been incredibly supportive, telling us how nice it is to see small businesses getting a chance to get their products out there.
“Eventually I would love my own shop here on the high street with my partner and also run free art workshops where all supplies are provided by us and the space is welcoming and accessible – that’s the dream, but for now I am excited to be here and looking forward to the future.”
Among the other start-ups are Funky Fairy jewellery and keyrings, artist Titus Sharp, and Andrea Edwards, whose model venture Amaze Me 3D is reaping the benefits of having a physical presence in the town centre.
Funded by UK Government and driven by Levelling-Up via Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire councils, the project also includes guidance for new and start-up businesses across the region via a team of skilled and experienced mentors and advisors.
Project manager Julie Morgan said the shops have “been busy since day one, the town has really got behind us and given these small businesses real encouragement,” she said.
“The lessons we have learned at our other two retail spaces have given us a firm foundation to build on here, and with plans for further pop-up stores this year we are confident of giving start-ups and entrepreneurs in west Wales even more opportunities in the future.”
For more on Antur Cymru, visit www.anturcymru.org.uk, follow @AnturCymruWales on social media, call 01239 710238 or email [email protected]