On Saturday, 21 June, former Royal Harpist Claire Jones invites you to a fantastic event at Mwldan in Cardigan.
Claire will be joined by her team of musician mentors from the music school @STUDIO47.
The students of @STUDIO47 who sing in choirs, play in harp ensembles, and attend dance and musical theatre school will perform a variety well-known favourite songs from the West End, pop, classical favourites, Hip Hop and
Welsh traditional songs.
There will also be guest appearances from Claire, her husband - renowned percussionist and composer Chris Marshall - and the @STUDIO47 musician mentors Angharad Sanders, Rhiannon Jones, Corinne Venables, Awen Davies, Sammy Fountain, Sara O’Connor, and Jencyn Corp.
Tickets are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning 01239 621 200.
