The Bottle & Barrel offers an ever-changing choice of quality keg beers and a couple of cask ales, many of which are produced in Wales. The range features different and unusual beer styles and these are clearly promoted on a screen behind the bar. The friendly and knowledgeable bar staff will chat through the different styles and offer tasters, and a beer flight lets you order four smaller measures of the keg and cask beers. The onsite bottle and can shop sells a huge range of beer and cider to drink on the premises or takeaway, and you can buy take-outs of draught beer. The décor is contemporary with a choice of seating from armchairs to high stools, and a small rear courtyard. Regular events include “meet the brewer”, “tap takeovers” and themed food nights when local businesses supply the food.