Rugby clubs in Ceredigion and Powys have been handed new food hygiene ratings.
The Food Standards Agency website shows that Clwb Rygbi Tregaron has received a four-out-of-five score following assessment on 31 October.
It means that of Ceredigion's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61 per cent) have scores of five and just one has a zero rating.
Llanidloes Rugby Club didn't fare as well, picking up a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on the same day.
It means that of Powys's 406 restaurants, cafes and canteens with scores, 280 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have a zero mark.