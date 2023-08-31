A rural post office is promoting its banking services following UK Government plans to fine banks if free access to cash is removed.
Corris Post Office held the information day shortly after the UK government announced that banks would face penalties if they failed to secure free access to cash following years of branch closures.
Postmistress Jan Morgan set up the event in her store with hopes of highlighting the post office’s cash deposit and withdrawal services, as well as cheque deposits, paying for bills and top ups as well as using its mailing services.
Without the Corris Post Office, village residents would have to travel 10 miles to the nearest bank in Dolgellau, or up to 25 miles to reach banking services in Aberystwyth.
Ms Morgan has been running the post office in Corris for 16 years, and believes the banking services she offers give the village people a ‘lifeline’.
Ms Morgan said: “Having lived in Corris for about 25 years, I’ve seen first-hand how crucial local services are. The team and I have provided a steady anchor in shifting tides, by being a one-stop-hub providing people with the essential services at the heart of the Corris community. Post offices aren’t just about parcels; we’re a lifeline for folks who come in to do everyday banking from withdrawing cash to depositing cheques, and all while having a friendly chat.
“With the unfortunate decline of nearby bank branches, our post office is an increasingly vital support for the local community giving them crucial cash services at their doorstep.”
The service has allowed local residents, such as antique and art dealer Wayne Colquhoun, to run his business from the ‘rural’ village.
Mr Colquhoun said: “One of the main reasons why I could move to such a rural location is because it’s got a post office, somewhere you can actually bank. You can take money out, put money in, and I can post my art and antiques parcels that I sell online by literally walking down the road.
“When you’ve got a post office close and you can get cash, you can actually use it. If somebody is in my shop and they choose to pay by cash, I can send them just 50 yards away to the Post Office to withdraw it. It also makes it easier for me when I’m buying merchandise, especially being in the antiques trade as it’s a cash profession really.”