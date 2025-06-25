A tractor run in Gwynedd has raised nearly £650 for charity, writes E A Bates.
Meirionnydd Vintage Tractor Engine Club’s annual tractor run raised the money for Cancer Research.
Farmer and vintage tractor enthusiast Hefin Ellis plotted a 33-mile route for the run on Sunday, 22 June, starting from the Farmers Mart, Dolgellau (by kind permission of Farmers Marts (R G Jones) Ltd.).
Tractors came from Powys, Llangeitho, Ceredigion, Bettws Y Coed, Staffordshire and Shropshire to join local club members.
At 10.30am, the tractor convoy set off.
Heading in a south westwardly direction, they climbed up towards Cader Idris, passing the peaceful Llyn Gwernan. Emerging through the tree line on Ffordd Ddu road, the procession continued on the freshly resurfaced road, until a left was made to take the unsurfaced five-mile hill track towards the sheep folds where the tractors paused for lunch.
With the weather deteriorating, they descended to Llanegryn to cross the A493 Tywyn-Dolgellau road, taking in views over Broad Water across to Tywyn.
They passed Tonfanau granite quarry and the remains of the old army camp. The tractors then headed inland to Rhoslefain, where they crossed back over the A493 to climb up the sunken hedge line lane over Pant gwyn summit to drop down the the dry-stone lane into Llwyngwril. Here the convoy had a much-needed stop at Hendre Hall and a chance for the open tractor drivers to dry off and warm up with a hot drink.
On the last part of the route the tractors climbed up Morfa passing the standing stones, taking in views over the Mawddach estuary, the long wooden viaduct of Cambrian Coast Railway and Barmouth.
Winding their way passing the hill farms they made a left turn and retraced the Ffordd Ddu road and the broody Cader Idris range back down into Dolgellau.
Watch our video above to see some of the entrants.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.