Gwynedd Council will launch a new grant package on 1 July to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen their resilience and improve efficiency.
Funded by the council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the scheme will offer grants of up to £15,000 to eligible local businesses.
To give prospective applicants the opportunity to discuss grant plans and arrange one-to-one advisory sessions, a series of drop-in events have been being organised in partnership with Business Wales and Menter Môn.
The sessions will be held on the following dates and locations:
8 July: Bangor – M-SParc On Tour LL57 1NY
14 July: Porthmadog – Hwb Arloesi, LL49 9NU
17 July: Tywyn – Neuadd Pendre, LL42 1EF
22 July: Pwllheli – M-SParc On Tour, LL53 5RT
29 July: Dolgellau – Tŷ Newyddion, LL40 1AS
31 July: Llanberis – Y Ganolfan, LL55 4UR
06 August: Nefyn – Yr Heliwr, LL53 6HD
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: "This is a valuable opportunity for companies that need an extra boost to support their business. I’m pleased that Cyngor Gwynedd has been able to offer this provision to invest in small and medium-sized businesses within the county. I encourage business owners to take advantage of this opportunity and act when the application window opens and bring their applications forward.”
To help guide prospective applicants through the application process, a dedicated page is available on the Cyngor Gwynedd website (www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/resiliencefund) offering a range of useful information including step-by-step guidance, eligibility criteria, an overview of the process, and information on how to register for the events.
Applications for the first round will open on Tuesday, 1 July, and close on Friday, 15 August. A second round of funding will open in September, 2025.
To stay informed about future updates and support available, follow Busnes@Gwynedd on Facebook and sign up to the Business Bulletin: https://bit.ly/3N1tGe5
