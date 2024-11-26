Popular Mid Wales visitor attraction, Silver Mountain Experience, is busily preparing for the return of their most beloved visitor, Santa Claus.
Based just outside of Aberystwyth, the attraction is undergoing a serious transformation for its exciting Christmas event.
Running on selected dates from December 7 to 23, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy at this magical winter wonderland.
Santa and his elves have transformed Silver Mountain’s Victorian mine buildings into their workshops and a grotto. Visitors are being invited to join the elves for an enchanting walk through the factory to see where the magic happens and hear about what needs to be done for the big day.
Most exciting of all, guests will then be taken to meet Santa himself, where children will have the opportunity to tell him what they would like for Christmas, receive a gift for being on the ‘nice list’ and make memories that will last a lifetime.
This experience will be unique each family or group and tailored to ensure everyone has a magical day.
As well as The Elves’ Workshops and Santa’s Grotto, there will be a whole host of fun activities included within the ticket price and adventures to be had all day long.
In such a magical place, a certain, unnamed individual surprisingly does not share this Christmas cheer!
He has set up home in one of the mine’s underground tunnels where he is causing all sorts of mischief and trying to steal Christmas!
Visitors can embark on a quest to melt his heart and show him all there is to love about Christmas.
The fun doesn’t stop there, as the site is packed full of immersive activities including cookie decorating, Rudolph and Patches’ Treasure Trail, the Fossil Dig, play area and much more.
With its pretty decorations, return of the Gingerbread House and Victorian Sweet Shop, there are photo opportunities everywhere to help visitors remember this special day in years to come.
The attraction says booking is essential and tickets are selling fast. Book a slot online at www.silvermountainexperience.co.uk/festive/