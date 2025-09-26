A coffee morning in Aberystwyth has been organised to support the people of Sudan.
Aberaid has organised the event, which will take place in the Morlan, Aberystwyth, on Saturday, 11 October, from 10am-12.30pm.
“Join Aberaid for an international coffee morning with cakes and coffee from Sudan, Ukraine, Syria and Wales,” an event organiser said.
“Every donation to Sadagaat UK will support communities in Sudan.”
Sadagaat is an organisation that was started by Sudanese professionals in the United States. They started the organisation in an attempt to address poverty and assist poor communities in Sudan.
“They mainly focus on funding and assisting in water projects, the health sector, the nutrition sector and the education sector,” the spokesperson added.
