An Aberystwyth-based digital marketing agency has been chosen as one of only six marketing companies worldwide to join the prestigious Intuit Mailchimp Innovation Council - a global advisory group shaping the future of the world’s leading email and marketing automation platform.
Mailchimp, owned by global software giant Intuit, powers marketing for millions of businesses worldwide. The Innovation Council brings together a select group of leading agencies and customers to provide insight, test new developments, and guide Mailchimp’s future direction.
InSynch CEO, Eddy Webb, was invited to Mailchimp’s headquarters in Atlanta, USA, where he joined fellow council members from across the globe for a series of workshops, strategy sessions and networking events. The visit included exclusive previews of upcoming platform developments and direct input sessions with Mailchimp’s product teams.
“It’s a real honour for our agency and for Aberystwyth to be recognised at this level,” said Eddy Webb. “Being part of the Mailchimp Innovation Council means we get early insight into future developments and the chance to directly shape the tools that thousands of UK businesses use every day. Most importantly, we’ll be bringing back fresh ideas and strategies to benefit our clients.”
The council meets regularly throughout the year. For InSynch, it represents not just recognition on the international stage, but also an opportunity to showcase how Aberystwyth businesses are making an impact in the fast-moving world of digital marketing.
Established in 2005, InSynch provides business consultancy, digital marketing, and training services to businesses across the UK and internationally.
As well as providing services directly to businesses, the company delivers mentoring and consultancy to local authorities and government-funded projects
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.