Having apprenticed at the age of 18 under the late great shoemaker Alan James Raddon, whose clientele included Billy Connolly, Sir Alec Guinness, Diana Athill and Emma Thompson, Davey – Also a trained reflexologist – has upwards of twenty years of shoe making experience and has made shoes for the likes of Hollywood stars like Drew Barrymore. Clients from as far-flung places such as, Alaska, Australia and South America have come to her shop in Mid Wales to seek her expertise.