The directors of Rhayader 2000 have commissioned a promotional film and four short films to showcase the town and its new branding - Rhayader - The Outdoors Capital of Wales.
The filming has begun and will continue during the year, showing the different seasons and activities on offer.
The new branding, designed by local artist Tom Jones of Hafod Hardware, has increased awareness, helped by a new website and social media presence.
During a busy 2022, Rhayader 2000 board set out its vision and values. The vision is to work to ensure that Rhayader is a flourishing and unique place to live, to do business and to visit.
The board is keen to increase its work with local businesses, forming a stronger communication and ‘working together ethos’ to help Rhayader grow even further.
A new window design vinyl has been installed in South Street, to remind drivers passing through the town, what a wonderful place Rhayader is to stop and take a break.
Another important role of the board is to deliver the Ted Taylor Travel Fund legacy to help local young people living within a five mile radius of Rhayader to travel abroad.
Following the relaxation of Covid travel restrictions, the board announced an increase in the upper age limit for qualification to 23 until July 2023 to help young people who missed the opportunity to apply to the fund during the two years of lockdown.
Kenneth Rees, a recipient of the legacy, has made a short video to highlight the travel fund’s opportunities. To contact Rhayader 2000 for information, please email [email protected]