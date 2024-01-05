The research, conducted by Qardus, analysed data from the ONS to determine where SMEs are thriving and where they are in fact struggling. The analysis was based on six different factors, including the following: The Active Enterprise Change between 2021-2023, the change in the count of births of new enterprises 2020-2022, the change in the count of deaths of new enterprises 2020-2022, the change of high growth enterprises per 1,000, and the survival rate of SMEs across 3-5 years.