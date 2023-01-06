THE café at the summit of Snowdon is set to reopen after more than three years.
The Summit Café at the peak of Wales’ tallest mountain has been closed since 2019, but will reopen on 13 May this year.
Hafod Eryri, billed as the “highest re-fuelling station in England and Wales”, was forced to close to walkers, climbers and railway passengers due to the pandemic.
It has remained closed and the Snowdon Mountain Railway has only been running to Clogwyn station, just shy of the summit, due to maintenance work on the track that was delayed due to Covid.
In a post on Facebook, the railway confirmed: “Our trains will be running to the summit and Hafod Eryri will be open again from the 13th of May (weather permitting).
“During April-early May, trains will run 3/4 distance up Snowdon to Clogwyn Station.”
Hafod Eryri was opened in 2009 and receives on average half a million visitors a year.
On a clear day the views can stretch as far as Ireland.