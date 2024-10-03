A steam festival at the Vale of Rheidol Railway drew 1,400 visitors in August.
The Rheidol Steam Festival, held between 24 and 26 August saw a 27 per cent increase in attendance compared to 2023, and generating a 60 per cent rise in revenue - making this year the most successful in recent memory.
For the first time since the 1980s, the festival featured three passenger trains running simultaneously, with 15 out of the railway’s 16 carriages in operation.
A total of six locomotives were in steam, delighting visitors and offering an immersive glimpse into the heritage and charm of narrow-gauge steam railways.
A standout attraction at this year’s festival was the unveiling of the Gwalior Pacific Loco No. 762. On display for the first time in over four decades, the locomotive was part of the railway’s founder Peter Rampton’s private collection.
The festival also saw high footfall in the Vale of Rheidol’s museum, home to an extensive collection of locomotives and rolling stock, adding an educational dimension to the event for both railway enthusiasts and families.
Llyr ap Iolo the Managing Director of the Vale of Rheidol Railway said: “Seeing three passenger trains running simultaneously was a real highlight, and the passengers enjoying them.”