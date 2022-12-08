New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Ceredigion’s establishments, according to the Food Standards Agency – and it’s good news for them all.
Five-out-of-five ratings have been given to seven businesses in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category: Penrhos Golf & Country Club, Llanrhystud; Station Road Cafe at Dyfed Stores, Cardigan; Finch Square Shop, Cardigan; Tesco Cafe at Tesco Park Avenue, Aberystwyth; The Plwmp Tart at Cafe Llanborth, Sarnau; Pendre Cafe/La Fontana, Cardigan; Hollywood Pizza, Aberystwyth.
Three pubs, bars and nightclubs were awarded the top rating: Glanyrafon Arms, Talgarreg; Penrhiwgaled Arms, Cross Inn; Teifi Lodge of Freemasons, Cardigan.
And two takeaways were also handed the five-out-of-five mark: Dan'i Sang, Tregaron; Subway, Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth.