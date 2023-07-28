New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 Gwynedd’ businesses – and it’s good news for them all.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows a five-out-of-five rating has been handed to the following food establishments following assessment in recent weeks.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon at Cartref, Bontnewydd; Waves Cafe at The Willows, Dinas Dinlle; The Mill Cafe, Seiont Nurseries, Rhosbodrual, Caernarfon; Caffi Cwrt, Criccieth; Nemo, Caernarfon; Street Food at 72 Stryd Fawr, Bethesda; Caffi'r Frân, Llanberis; Saffron, Barmouth; and Flossies at Las Vegas Amusements, Barmouth.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs: Mostyn Arms, Bangor; The Albion Hotel, Bangor; Union Inn, Bangor; Bach Wen Farm, Clynnog Fawr; Twnti at Tu Hwnt i'r Afon Inn, Rhydyclafdy; Station Inn, Porthmadog; and Y Bryn at the Clubhouse Woodlands at Woodlands Holiday Park, Bryncrug.
Takeaways: Yu's Chinese Take Away, Caernarfon; Hong Kong House, Bangor; Pizza House, Bangor.