More than half a dozen food establishments in Ceredigion have been given the top hygiene rating available.
Seven eateries in the county have achieved a five rating from the Food Standards Agency following assessment in recent weeks.
They are: Tafarn y Roosters at Penrhyncoch Football Club; Conti's Cafe and Goats Cafe in Lampeter; Fisherman's Rest in New Quay; Nanteos Mansion at Capel Seion; Teifi Boating Club at Gwbert; and The Kings Arms in Llandysul.
Meanwhile, the Royal Oak Hotel in Lampeter has been handed a three rating.