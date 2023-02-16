Five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Gwynedd’s establishments, according to the Food Standards Agency.
The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were awarded the top rating following inspection over the last few weeks: Tafarn y Gader Tapas, Dolgellau; Caffi'r Hen Siop, Dinas Mawddwy; Lone Tree Cafe, Llanberis; Voltaire, Bangor; The Caerwylan Hotel, Criccieth; Caffi Carys, Mallwyd; Zinc Abersoch; Aroy Dee Thai Noodle Bar, Bangor; Dylan's Restaurant, Criccieth; Perthyn Cymunedol, Bethel; Quarry Bar & Grill, Bethesda; Aber Falls Distillery Bistro, Abergwyngregyn; Fu'S Cantonese Restaurant, Caernarfon; Tyddyn Mawr Tea Room, Cwm Ystradllyn; Cwmni Plas Glyn y Weddw, Llanbedrog; Y Bistro at Coleg Normal Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor; Buffers Cafe at Dwyfor Traveling Club, Pwllheli; and Caffi Hen Crydd, Dyffryn Ardudwy.
Five takeaways were also handed the five-out-of-five rating: Chinese Cottage, Dolgellau; Keebablons, Fairbourne; Shahin Kebab House, Bangor; Pecish, Penygroes; and Cig Oen Maethlon, Tywyn.
And a single business under the pubs, bars and nightclubs category received the best score: The Tredegar Arms, Tywyn.