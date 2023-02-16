The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were awarded the top rating following inspection over the last few weeks: Tafarn y Gader Tapas, Dolgellau; Caffi'r Hen Siop, Dinas Mawddwy; Lone Tree Cafe, Llanberis; Voltaire, Bangor; The Caerwylan Hotel, Criccieth; Caffi Carys, Mallwyd; Zinc Abersoch; Aroy Dee Thai Noodle Bar, Bangor; Dylan's Restaurant, Criccieth; Perthyn Cymunedol, Bethel; Quarry Bar & Grill, Bethesda; Aber Falls Distillery Bistro, Abergwyngregyn; Fu'S Cantonese Restaurant, Caernarfon; Tyddyn Mawr Tea Room, Cwm Ystradllyn; Cwmni Plas Glyn y Weddw, Llanbedrog; Y Bistro at Coleg Normal Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor; Buffers Cafe at Dwyfor Traveling Club, Pwllheli; and Caffi Hen Crydd, Dyffryn Ardudwy.