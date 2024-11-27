A Tywyn businessman is delighted to have won a Domestic Cleaning Business Network (DCBN) award.
Alex Folkes of AJ Cleaning picked up the award for Best Newcomer 2024.
AJ Cleaning was set up at the end of 2023 to clean homes, holiday lets and ovens in around Tywyn.
Commenting on the award, he said: “'It was amazing to win an award after being in business for a year and knowing all they hard work I have put in has paid off.
“I also would like to say thank you to all my customers for their support in my business, and to my partner Carl and a friend, Laura, who runs another cleaning business who also gave me support.”
The fourth DCBN awards to honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements and innovations within the UK’s domestic cleaning sector took place in person event for the first time on Friday, 22 November at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Coventry.
Alex’s award was presented by Richard Pearson from Channel 5’s ‘Filthy Houses SOS’.
An awards spokesperson said: “The Domestic Cleaning Industry Awards were an absolute triumph! The event celebrated the incredible dedication and achievements of our industry, with a stunning turnout of passionate professionals.”