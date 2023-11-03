A Tywyn café has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Buccaneer Café at Unit 13-14 Glan y Môr Arcade, Marine Parade was given the score after assessment on 28 September, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Inspectors found that improvement is necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, according to their report. This includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
The business's hygienic food handling was deemed 'good' and its management of food safety 'generally satisfactory'.
The rating means that of Gwynedd's 493 restaurants, cafés and canteens with ratings, 433 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.