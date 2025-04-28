A Cardigan man has been handed an alcohol ban and been banned from a supermarket for a year as part of a community order after pleading guilty to two thefts and using threatening behaviour against a police officer.
Daniel Saunders, of 56 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Pc Jones in Cardigan on 7 April.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing food and drinks from Tesco in Cardigan on 12 and 21 April.
Magistrates handed Saunders a community order to include a 14 day alcohol ban and a 12 month ban from entering the Tesco store.
Saunders must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.