Ceredigion residents are being offered the chance to ride on the famous Vale of Rheidol Railway for half price this Summer.
The steam train that runs between Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, is offering a 50 per cent discount on adult return Standard Class tickets throughout May and September to people who live in Ceredigion.
To claim the discount, residents should enter the code CEREDIGION when booking online.
Proof of residency, such as a driving licence or council tax bill, will be required when collecting tickets at the station.
“We’re delighted to offer something special for our local community,” said Llyr Ap Lolo, General Manager at the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
“This is our way of saying thank you and encouraging residents to enjoy the heritage and beauty right on their doorstep.”
The Vale of Rheidol Railway, a narrow-gauge gem running from Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge, has been delighting visitors since 1902. Known for its charm and stunning scenery, it’s a staple of Welsh tourism and heritage.
The 11¾-mile journey offers passengers a unique opportunity to experience the dramatic landscapes of the Rheidol Valley, with its lush woodlands, cascading waterfalls, and panoramic views of the Cambrian Mountains.