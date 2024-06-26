A ‘positive’ meeting to discuss the future of Capel Bangor’s Tafarn y Maes has been held.
The meeting to discuss turning the village pub into a community hub took place last night, Tuesday, 25 June.
Another meeting on the future of the pub will take place next week.
A post on Tafarn y Maes’ Facebook page said the initial meeting was positive.“
The post added: “Thank you to everyone who was able to attend, your support is overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
“If you are interested in being involved, please come and find out more!
“Watch this space.”
Tafarn y Maes has a solid reputation for its food and drink.
Villagers are considering making the venue more of a hub for the community, similar to what has happened in other rural villages such as The Vale of Aeron, where villagers all chipped in, along with backing to buy the property.
In 2021, The Menter Tafarn y Dyffryn campaign attracted over 600 donations including some famous faces and raised £330,000 to buy the pub.
Capel Bangor used to have two public houses, but the Tynllidiart Arms on the western end of the village closed some years ago and is now a private home.