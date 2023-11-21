Locals, visitors and library staff in Aberystwyth now have access to Wales’ biggest EV charging site thanks to a new hub with 40 charging points at the National Library of Wales.
The new charging points – including ten rapid Tritium 75kW DC charging points – make the Aberystwyth site the largest retail EV charging hub in Wales.
It includes eight rapid (DC) connectors for public access and two rapid (DC) connectors
for staff access, enabling a 20% - 80% state of charge within a 40-minute charge.
The charging hub will benefit local electric vehicle owners, including customers of nearby towns and villages, as well as attract tourists who are either visiting or passing through Aberystwyth.
This rollout will allow EV drivers to visit the shop and browse the library while they wait for their electric vehicle to complete a charge cycle, which in turn will increase visitors through the library’s doors to support the institution.
The Tritium rapid chargers on the site have been procured and installed by Trydan Will Davey
Electrical, a professional NICEIC approved electrical contractor. The National Library of Wales will be the charge point operator (CPO) of the site and will therefore manage day-to-day
operations for each of the new chargers, providing a seamless and reliable charging experience for EV drivers.
Pedr ap Llwyd, Librarian and Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “This is a major step forward in our offer to visitors and in achieving our well-being goals set out in our Strategic Plan in line with the Future Generations Act.
"We are proud to have worked with Tritium to secure the largest EV facility in Wales to date and will welcome all who wish to use the charging facilities as well as using that time to visit our exhibitions, café, and shop."
Jane Hunter, CEO, Tritium said: “While the UK Government has now confirmed plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, the rollout of EV charging infrastructure must continue to accelerate to meet their target to install 300,000 public charging stations by 2030.
"Wales has a major role to play in this acceleration so that the whole of the UK transport network is electrified, allowing drivers to traverse the country”
“Our latest installation at the National Library of Wales brings much-needed fast chargers to
Wales, and Tritium is proud to be part of a solution that is encouraging both sustainable travel and opportunity charging at this national landmark in Aberystwyth”