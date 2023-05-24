As the Cambrian News has reported, pressure has been mounting on the firm after failure to pay staff salaries and pensions, berth holders threatening not to pay mooring fees, equipment being impounded by bailiffs and legal disputes breaking out with contractors. One of the firm’s subsidiary companies also narrowly escaped being wound up by HMRC over unpaid taxes and has until 14 June to pay any money owed. Mr Odling Smee said everything was in hand to settle debts.