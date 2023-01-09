Aberystwyth marina staff have still not been paid wages – many for more than two months – despite assurances they would be from a company boss before Christmas.
Sources close to the Y Lanfa site – which is owned by the Marine Group – say nearly all staff have not been paid for November or December, leaving many out of pocket over the festive period and unable to cover basic living costs or buy Christmas gifts.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has said if true there could be something very wrong with the company’s financial viability – and she has contacted the council over ‘securing the marina’s future.’
Before Christmas the director of the firm Chris Odling-Smee spoke to the Cambrian News and pledged in no uncertain terms that the nine members of staff waiting for at least two months’ wages would be paid before Christmas.
Switzerland-based Mr Odling-Smee told the Cambrian News this week: “(A) capital funding deal (due to illness of a solicitor and the Christmas Break) was delayed and consequently this delayed salaries.
“Much of November’s payroll has been paid and December’s (only just due) will also be readily covered from daily trading in the coming days.”
But a person close to the marina told the Cambrian News: “Staff are saying that up until the week after Christmas no one had received wages for November or December – and other staff across the group haven’t received wages for October.
“People have just started to receive bits and pieces but as of today there’s still at least two months’ outstanding. It’s like divide and conquer.
“Before that staff were only being paid dribs and drabs here and there.
“Some can’t even pay for petrol to get to work while some of the younger families can’t put food on the table or buy Christmas presents – many have had to sell vehicles or pawn stuff.
“They’re trying to save their own skins before they pay their staff. That’s really what it boils down to.”
Ceredigion MS Ms Jones told the Cambrian News: “If staff members have not been paid their wages for several months, then there’s usually something very wrong with the company’s financial viability.
“And it’s totally unfair on workers. It’s also unfair on any local businesses owed money in this way.
“Aberystwyth marina is an important asset in the town and its future needs to be safeguarded.
“I’ll be contacting the council to ensure that they are in discussions with the Marine Group to resolve these irregularities and secure the marina’s future.”
The Marine Group owns Aberystwyth and Cardiff marinas along with Dinorwic in Gwynedd, Burry Port near Llanelli and Wachet Harbour in Somerset.
A JustGiving page has been started in Dinorwic to support marina staff ‘through the winter’.
A source close to the north Wales marina told the Cambrian News staff are ‘furious’ with some not having been paid since October.
Of 11 staff at Dinorwic, only six remain due to resignations.
Other images on social media showed clamped vehicles at Burry Port with signs indicating an ‘outstanding sum of money’ must be paid to remove it. Mr Odling Smee said the vehicle was clamped for 30 minutes and it has all been resolved.
In Watchet Harbour, it was alleged before Christmas that a 50-foot dredger has been standing idle for five weeks due to a lack of fuel and non-payment of the crew, which was strongly denied by Mr Odling-Smee in the West Somerset Free Press.