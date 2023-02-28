‘Hell of a mess’: Berth holders have called for the owners of Aberystwyth marina to quit after a catalogue of controversies.
In an explosive anonymous letter sent to the Cambrian News, a group claiming to represent nearly three quarters of the Y Lanfa site’s 160 berth holders has called on The Marine and Property Group Ltd to hand back its lease to Ceredigion County Council.
They are threatening not to pay annual fees and continue on a ‘pay as you go’ basis due to fears over the viability of the company and the complete loss of faith in how the marina is being managed by senior figures.
As the Cambrian News reported, unpaid staff, impounded equipment and fiery social media spats have damaged the reputation of the firm.
The nine members of staff in Aberystwyth haven’t been paid their full salaries on time in months – with most staff still waiting for one or two months’ wages to be paid, sources say.
The berth holders say sources’ claims about the situation, published in a string of previous Cambrian News articles, are ‘100 per cent accurate’.
In the letter, the berth holders refer to filthy toilets, bins overflowing, rat infestations, a lack of boat servicing, parts not being ordered, electrical outages, fuel shortages and safety concerns.
The authors of the letter - which it is claimed has been written with the help of at least a dozen berth holders and seen by ‘a majority’ - wrote: “Since The Marine Group (TMG) took over the situation has got worse year on year.
“The majority of the berth holders in Aberystwyth have decided to use the marina from the new year (from 1 April) on a ‘pay as you go basis’, simply because we have no confidence whatsoever of the longevity of TMG and we all feel that we will be throwing good money after bad.
“TMG has been pushing berth holders since December really hard to sign up for the ‘Early Bird’ renewal option, thereby securing full berthing fees as ‘cash up front’ to prop up ailing business units and failing marinas within TMG elsewhere.
“The staff at Aberystwyth marina are experienced and are hanging on in there whilst this debacle continues. Heaven knows why.
“It is in a hell of a mess. Berth holders feel the same; the best thing that could happen is for TMG to hand the marina back to the council.”
The berth holder's letter in full
We read your article on Aberystwyth Marina and felt compelled to write to the newspaper on behalf of the majority of the berth holders.
We collectively believe that your article is 100% accurate and the situation is the worst it has ever been.
Since The Marine Group (TMG) took over the situation has got progressively worse year on year.
We are all extremely worried what the boating season for 2023 looks like under TMG.
We have put up with lie after lie after lie from the directors of TMG.
Whilst the majority shareholder Mr Odling Smee is living the high life in Switzerland, as of today, many of the staff in Aberystwyth STILL have not been paid (in full or on time) for the last three months.
As for us berth holders, we are currently experiencing:
- Filthy toilets not being cleaned as the cleaner has not been paid for months and has refused to clean them
- Refuse bins overflowing and not collected due to the contractor not being paid
- Rats running around at night in the bins by the bin store due to all the refuse and food waste (we have video footage of them!)
- Boat servicing not being undertaken as planned
- Marina dredging being delayed once again
- Marina dredging contractors not being paid
- General contractors not being paid
- Electrical outages on the pontoons
- Several aspects of safety compromised
The list is endless.
The majority of the berth holders in Aberystwyth have decided to use the marina from the new year on a ‘pay as you go basis’, simply because we have NO confidence whatsoever of the longevity of TMG and we all feel that we will be throwing good money after bad.
TMG have been pushing berthholders since December 2022 really hard to sign up for the ‘Early Bird’ renewal option, thereby securing full berthing fees as cash up front to prop up ailing business units and failing marinas within TMG elsewhere.
Ironically, berth numbers in Aberystwyth Marina are the best they have been for years. That is testament to the local management team, not the strength of TMG.
The staff at Aberystwyth marina are experienced and are hanging on in there whilst this debacle continues. Heaven knows why.
When TMG took over the marina, the directors promised many things would change for the better. They promised regular meetings with berthholders, feedback sessions, work schedules, investment. The list continues. Almost nothing has EVER materialised. We all know why.
In summary, Aberystwyth marina is in a hell of a mess. All berth holders feel the same and that is the best thing that could happen is for TMG to hand the marina back to the council and appoint a management team to run it instead of TMG. Let’s see what happens.
Mr Odling-Smee said the marina has ‘improved significantly’ and listed new installations and renovations to boat yard and buildings - and the upcoming dredging campaign which has been delayed significantly.
He said: “I am very happy to meet with all berth holders and will propose a date for a meeting in Harbour House...
“We have responded on the salary position and the resolution of this is in hand and team members will be compensated.
“The group, whilst we have suffered timing issues on a capital deal, benefits from a solid balance sheet and we will make announcements soon on this. The early bird deal was an opportunity for customers to benefit from a discount and nothing more.”
He denied the problems on site which were listed in the letter and said the authors and their views in no way represent the majority.
Mr Odling-Smee's full response
I am very happy to meet with all bertholders and will propose a date for a meeting in Harbour House when I am next in Aberystwyth along with the marina manager
Since we purchased the marina we have in our view improved the marina significantly:
- New pontoons have been installed and the buildings renovated around the harbour and the site kept very clean and tidy.
- Significant improvements have been made to the security and safety of the boat yard area (access control, signage, line marking and pedestrian access)
- Additional new HD-CCTV on site around the marina and car parks and controlled car parking
- New security and fire safety systems in Harbour House
- New access control to the main gate and shower block and new safety lighting
- When we took over the marina it was entirely un dredged
- We have significant plans for the marina and will in 2023 commence works on the restaurant unit
- The bathrooms are cleaned regularly and we will review what specific issues are being highlighted. We have also put in new coin metres and new appliances in the laundry. The external and interior has just been re-painted.
- We have significant (boat servicing) work levels. I would need specific details to see whether or not we have time / space to book in work. In due course we plan on significantly increasing the service offering in Aberystwyth. The yard is currently full with a waiting list
- We have already confirmed the dredging work for 2023 here: Marina Development Updates - The Marine Group
- All contractors are paid per terms on their invoices.
- We have been trying to investigate the cause of this (electrical outages on the pontoons). We finally found the route cause of this yesterday and new cabling has been installed.
- We have a Health and Safety officer, and all marinas are inspected, and all highlighted items actioned
- The group - whilst we have suffered timing issues on a capital deal - benefits from a solid balance sheet and we will make announcements soon on this. The early bird deal was an opportunity for customers to benefit from a discount and nothing more. We are entirely relaxed if customers elect to pay via whatever contract package they wish.
The Marine Group owns Aberystwyth and Cardiff marinas along with Dinorwic in Gwynedd, Burry Port near Llanelli and Wachet Harbour in Somerset.
Elsewhere, a JustGiving page was launched in Dinorwic harbour to support marina staff ‘through the winter’.
A source close to the north Wales marina told the Cambrian News before Christmas staff are ‘furious’ with some not having been paid on time for months.
Of 11 staff at Dinorwic, more than half have resigned.
A petition by Friends of Burry Port Harbour said the facility had deteriorated to an essentially unworkable state and that boat users had no faith in the preferred method of dredging.
Speaking at a meeting at a full Carmarthenshire County Council, group member David Williams said the harbour was ‘an embarrassing eyesore’ and that around 370 of its 420 berths were empty.
He said the group had met boat owners, who all felt the pontoons were dangerous and urgently needed attention.
Mr Williams suggested that the council looked for another tenant if the company could not fulfil its responsibilities.
Asked to comment on the Friends of Burry Port Harbour petition, Mr Odling-Smee aid: “Burry Port is a challenging harbour and has been loss-making for a long period of time. We are committed to completing the capital dredging works and have the capital agreed to deliver this. We will not waver from delivering this.”