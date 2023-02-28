The berth holder's letter in full

We read your article on Aberystwyth Marina and felt compelled to write to the newspaper on behalf of the majority of the berth holders.

We collectively believe that your article is 100% accurate and the situation is the worst it has ever been.

Since The Marine Group (TMG) took over the situation has got progressively worse year on year.

We are all extremely worried what the boating season for 2023 looks like under TMG.

We have put up with lie after lie after lie from the directors of TMG.

Whilst the majority shareholder Mr Odling Smee is living the high life in Switzerland, as of today, many of the staff in Aberystwyth STILL have not been paid (in full or on time) for the last three months.

As for us berth holders, we are currently experiencing:

Filthy toilets not being cleaned as the cleaner has not been paid for months and has refused to clean them

Refuse bins overflowing and not collected due to the contractor not being paid

Rats running around at night in the bins by the bin store due to all the refuse and food waste (we have video footage of them!)

Boat servicing not being undertaken as planned

Marina dredging being delayed once again

Marina dredging contractors not being paid

General contractors not being paid

Electrical outages on the pontoons

Several aspects of safety compromised

The list is endless.

The majority of the berth holders in Aberystwyth have decided to use the marina from the new year on a ‘pay as you go basis’, simply because we have NO confidence whatsoever of the longevity of TMG and we all feel that we will be throwing good money after bad.

TMG have been pushing berthholders since December 2022 really hard to sign up for the ‘Early Bird’ renewal option, thereby securing full berthing fees as cash up front to prop up ailing business units and failing marinas within TMG elsewhere.

Ironically, berth numbers in Aberystwyth Marina are the best they have been for years. That is testament to the local management team, not the strength of TMG.

The staff at Aberystwyth marina are experienced and are hanging on in there whilst this debacle continues. Heaven knows why.

When TMG took over the marina, the directors promised many things would change for the better. They promised regular meetings with berthholders, feedback sessions, work schedules, investment. The list continues. Almost nothing has EVER materialised. We all know why.

In summary, Aberystwyth marina is in a hell of a mess. All berth holders feel the same and that is the best thing that could happen is for TMG to hand the marina back to the council and appoint a management team to run it instead of TMG. Let’s see what happens.