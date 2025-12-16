Biographer Robert Smith notes: “From the mid-1920s he warned of the dangers of fascism in Europe and watched with horror as its influence spread in the 1930s. He helped shape Labour policy in response to the Spanish Civil War, assisting Basque children and others to flee the country. He became Labour’s representative in Prague following the Munich agreement, where he helped opponents of the Nazis, including many from Vienna and the Sudetenland who had sought refuge in Prague, to escape to Britain.