A Ceredigion work scheme has been praised after helping a local man secure employment with a company involved in the renovation of the old college on Aberystwyth seafront.
Morgan Edge, 20, was referred to the Ceredigion County Council’s Employability Support Team in September 2023, where he was enrolled on to Welsh Government’s funded project, Communities for Work+ and was allocated an Employability support mentor.
Morgan showed enthusiasm towards improving his future and was eager to secure a permanent role in the construction industry.
Due to his lack of work experience and relevant qualification, this proved to be a barrier but with support from his mentor, it was identified that completing the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) would be the first step in achieving his career goal.
LJV Ltd, who are currently involved with the renovation of the Old College on Aberystwyth promenade, offered Morgan a work placement for six weeks with a view to a permanent position dependent on his performance.
Morgan's placement went well and he has accepted a permanent position.
He said: “The scheme turned out to be better than I initially thought before I started, the employability support team provided me with a stable part time job that turned into a full-time job.”