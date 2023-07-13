The café at Y Plas in Machynlleth is one of a number of businesses in Powys to achieve the top food hygiene rating.
The Food Standards Agency website shows the following food establishments have been awarded a five-out-of-five rating following assessment in recent weeks: Caffi Y Plas Café, Machynlleth; 9Thai, Newtown; The Wholehouse, Tagarth; The Fish Bar, Llandrindod Wells; HCMS Bars Limited at T/A The Banc, Knighton; and Knighton Auction Yard Canteen, Knighton.
Gwen Restaurant in Machynlleth and Argae Hall in Garthmyl were both awarded a four rating, while Kebab 2000 in Builth Wells and Bahar Fine Tandoori Restaurant, Newtown achieved a three rating.
The latest scores mean that of Powys's 403 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 278 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. To check a business' food hygiene rating, go to the Food Standards Agency website.