Tregaron’s Y Talbot hotel has been crowned the best hotel in Wales at The Welsh Hospitality Awards.
Tracy and Dafydd Watkin became the hotel’s owners earlier this year, having worked there for 13 years.
Being only months into their new role, the two were surprised to find out that they had been nominated for the award.
Mrs Watkin said: “We got nominated out of the blue. We have been here for 13 years but it was only this year that we became the owners. So to have this kind of continued success and recognition under our ownership is very special to us.
“At first, the competition found the best hotel in north, south and mid Wales, and then the best hotel across Wales would be chosen from the winners of the regional competitions.
Having won best hotel in their region, the couple attended an awards ceremony in Cardiff on Tuesday 3 October, where Radio X DJ Polly James handed them the award.
The event was overwhelming in itself for Tracy, who had never been to an award ceremony before. When she found out Y Talbot had won, she felt nothing but gratitude.
“We were invited to a ceremony at the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff, it was a very glamorous event with everyone wearing their black ties and finery.
“It was very exciting just to be there, I’ve never been to something like this before and I didn’t know what to expect. I never expected we’d win on the night, it was especially surprising.”
“We couldn’t have done this without our staff, we often gets comments saying that they always went that extra mile and always give such a warm welcome and experience, from the moment they arrive to when they leave.
“What we teach our staff is that as long as people eat well, sleep well and drink well, the rest is just like treating someone who is a guest in your own home.”
“That’s the core to the success of any hotel, make sure people eat well, sleep well and drink well. My husband Dafydd is the head chef, and with his experience we have some of the best food to offer across all of mid Wales, not just Ceredigion. Our rooms are modern and of a high standard whilst still feeling comfortable.”