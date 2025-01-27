ZIP World bosses are eyeing future expansion following a £100 million investment deal.
The adventure tourism company, which runs eight sites across the UK, including Llechwedd in Blaenau Ffestiniog, has announced a majority investment from direct equity investor, Dolphin Capital, which it says marks a pivotal moment in Zip World's ambitious plans for growth and expansion in 2025 and beyond.
Dolphin Capital has invested alongside Zip World founder, Sean Taylor, in a deal that values the company at more than £100m.
The transaction marks an exit for LDC, the private equity investor which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, and follows a successful six-year partnership in which Zip World increased turnover by 95% and grew headcount by 200%.
LDC originally backed founder Sean Taylor and the management team in December 2018 with a minority investment to support Zip World’s growth strategy.
Since then, Zip World has more than doubled the number of sites from its original three in North Wales, launched new adventure attractions and diversified into accommodation, including a hotel and luxury forest lodges.
In 2024, an independent report from North Wales Tourism revealed Zip World has contributed £941m to the Welsh economy over the last decade and the business achieved B Corp Certification.
Andrew Hudson, CEO of Zip World, said: “The leisure and hospitality sector has had its challenges over the past year, so I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved and that we’re able to continue growing and building on this. As LDC concludes their successful investment journey with us, we want to thank them for their support over the years which has allowed us to stay resilient and achieve so many of our goals despite the significant disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The transaction was led by Dewi Hughes, Rob Schofield and Vera Kuehne at LDC.
Dewi Hughes, Partner and Head of South West and Wales at LDC, added: “Zip World is a progressive, dynamic and ambitious business in the UK adventure space.
“It has achieved strong growth during our partnership thanks to the vision, tenacity and strength of its first-class management team, who have navigated opportunities and market challenges with relish. We’ve had the privilege of supporting this important Welsh business on its journey from our Welsh office and wish the team and Dolphin Capital the very best for what will no doubt continue to be an exciting story.”
The investment from Dolphin Capital is the latest in a series of positive developments for Zip World, as the company prepares to welcome visitors to its newest site, Zip World London, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in February.
In its existing estate, Zip World is awaiting the planning decision on a new attraction at Penrhyn Quarry, set to be the largest of its type in the world.
Additional investment continues at Zip World Llechwedd with new restaurant facilities currently under construction and Zip World is actively seeking new sites and partners across the UK to bring its unique adventures to even more locations.