A prestigious international ranking report has put Aberystwyth on the global events map.
The seaside town has been named alongside Bangor and Pembrokeshire as one of several Welsh destinations gaining international recognition, alongside the might of Paris, Budapest and Dubai, as a place to host global conferences and events.
The news comes as part of a respected global ranking published by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) — an organisation that tracks how many international conferences are hosted in destinations around the world.
This year’s report marks the first time Aberystwyth has appeared in the world rankings, joining other Welsh destinations that are stepping into the spotlight for attracting academic and association events.
Cardiff, remains the top-performing Welsh destination, ranked 132nd in Europe and 251st in the world, with other Welsh locations including, Swansea – ranked 167th in Europe, Llandudno – 297th, whilst Aberystwyth, Bangor, and Pembrokeshire are jointly placed at 407th globally.
While the rankings may sound technical, the meaning is simple: more global organisations are choosing Wales as a place to bring delegates, hold important conversations, and showcase research and innovation.
Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events at Meet In Wales, a Welsh Government team promoting Wales as a business events destination, welcomed the news: “This is a significant step forward for Aberystwyth and the wider Ceredigion region. It shows that our universities, passionate ambassadors, and beautiful destinations are starting to attract global attention. These kinds of conferences bring people, ideas, and economic benefits to the area — and help us tell Wales’ story to the world.”
Attendees to business events contribute greatly to the destinations they choose to visit.
These delegates immerse themselves in the language, culture and experiences of the chosen destination, leading to a wider engagement opportunity for food and hospitality businesses, attractions, and experience providers.
