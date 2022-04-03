Businessman heads to Ukraine with supplies

The owner of a private military and medical aid company, Trawsfynydd man Terry Temple, is on his way to Ukraine to offer aid and support to those “in need of desperate medical help”.

Sabre One, is the name of Terry’s company and it provides both military and medical assistance. It has been operating on the ground in Ukraine since the start of the war, establishing a safe route from Kyiv to the Polish border for those looking to flee the fighting.

Terry, the company’s owner, has set off to join the team, and assist in providing medical aid to those in need.

He left the country on Monday, 4 April, to travel to Ukraine via Hungary.

Speaking to the Cambrian News then he said: “Some of our team is currently based five miles inside the Hungarian border and is providing medical aid to those who need it.

“Our plan is to offer support to those in Umane and Odessa, so I’m travelling with the bus to try and help.”

Terry explained that he would be out on the ground for three weeks and, in that time, he would be ferrying those who are injured in his bus which has been converted into an ambulance.

“In the bus we’ve ripped out all the seats and replaced them with stretchers,” he explained.

“With the seats gone, we can get nine people in the bottom of the bus and around 20 people upstairs.

“With that space, we can offer support to those needing urgent medical assistance.”

Terry added that the bus is packed full of medical supplies, some of which has been donated by local doctors.

“The bus is full of supplies; you couldn’t even get a tea bag in there at the moment,” Terry said.

“Lots of the supplies were given to us by local doctors, which was amazing as it will all go to support those in dire need of help right now.”

Terry believes that the company’s aim of creating a base in Poland would greatly improve their ability to operate in the area.

“The aim is still to set up and establish a base in Poland which would allow us to operate more efficiently.

With the base, we can ensure that as many people as possible can get the help they need.”

While the funding is not currently available, Terry remains confident that this is still a possibility.

He said: “I’m still confident that we will be able to establish this sort of base. We’re currently working on getting funding sorted but I still think its very possible.”

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, has expressed her support for the work Terry is doing.

Mrs Saville Roberts said on her Facebook page on Monday: “All the best of luck to Terry Temple of Trawsfynydd who’s en route to Ukraine via Hungary with an ambulance loaded with medical equipment.