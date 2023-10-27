A business owner has spoken of her ‘frustration’ and ‘concern’ over the closure of two roads in the new year.
Charlie Williams of the Squeaky Clean laundry company in Machynlleth, is concerned about plans to close parts of the A487 and the A493 in Pontarddyfi for a month from 15 January.
Gwynedd Council has issued a public notice about the closure of sections of the roads. In the notice they say the order is necessary for health and safety during drainage installation and traffic calming works, but Charlie says the closure “will cause absolute chaos and jeopardise the future of our business”, and “turn a simple 15 minute journey to clean holiday homes into an arduous hour-long drive”.
“This not only significantly increases our travel time but also adds substantial costs for fuel,” Charlie added.
“Unfortunately, our current pricing structure does not allow us to absorb these additional expenses, which puts us in a difficult position.
“The ripple effect of this road closure is far-reaching.
“The holiday home owners who rely on our services are unable to cover the extended travel time and increased costs from it. As a result, we will be faced with the heartbreaking decision of having to discontinue our services.
“This decision will undoubtedly lead to a loss of customers and negatively impact the holiday home owners who depend on our reliable and efficient service.”
Charlie said she is imploring the council “to reconsider the road closure or find alternative solutions that minimise the impact on local businesses like ours”.
“We understand the necessity of maintenance and improvements, but the current situation is placing an immense burden on small businesses and the livelihoods of those we serve. Our business, as well as the holiday home owners we support, are counting on your understanding and support. Together, we can find a solution that allows us to continue serving our community and contributing to its economic growth.”
Gwynedd Council told the Cambrian News that this is a Welsh Government scheme.
The public notice offers an alternative route, advising people to travel on the A493, passing Aberdyfi, up to Tywyn, turn right at the junction with the High Street, Tywyn to continue on the A493 up to the A470 roundabout in Dolgellau. From there they can take the second exit to travel easterly, and then take the second exit at the Ffordd Bala roundabout to join the A470. From there you can follow this road up to the Cross Foxes junction and turn right to travel on the A487 up to the junction with the new Pont Ddyfi A487 and turn left to travel up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.
“Access will be maintained for residents,” the public notice explains.
Last week it was revealed that the long-awaited new Dyfi Bridge is now not scheduled to open until spring next year. While all steelwork and bridge deck construction has been completed, work still to be carried out includes drainage pipes and extra flood protection measures.
A series of drop-in sessions to speak with contractors working on the new Dyfi Bridge will be held ahead of the planned road closure in January.
The work, by Alun Griffiths Contractors, will see drainage pipes installed along the west side of the existing road between Machynlleth and the existing bridge along with a new outfall next to the bridge.
A section of the A493 in front of Dyfi Cottages by the old bridge could be closed for the work to happen a move that the Welsh Government - who are funding the project - said could cause “inconvenience”, and “the project team are currently considering mitigating options”.
Drop-in sessions have taken place this week and there are more next week at the Griffiths Site Offices at No 6 Dyfi Eco Park, Machynlleth on Tuesday, 31 October, 2pm and 7pm; and Wednesday, 1 November, 9am to 3pm.