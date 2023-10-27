The public notice offers an alternative route, advising people to travel on the A493, passing Aberdyfi, up to Tywyn, turn right at the junction with the High Street, Tywyn to continue on the A493 up to the A470 roundabout in Dolgellau. From there they can take the second exit to travel easterly, and then take the second exit at the Ffordd Bala roundabout to join the A470. From there you can follow this road up to the Cross Foxes junction and turn right to travel on the A487 up to the junction with the new Pont Ddyfi A487 and turn left to travel up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.