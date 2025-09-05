A busy C-road near Penrhyn-coch is to be closed until the new year as work resumes on a cycle path.
The C1010, which leads from Gogerddan crossroads near IBERS to the A487 before Comins Coch is to close on Monday, 15 September for 16 weeks, which will be 5 January 2026.
The road closure has been put in place so that work can resume on the active travel path which ultimately aims to connect Aberystwyth with Penrhyn-coch and Bow Street by foot or by cycle.
Ceredigion County Council says the restrictions along the one-and-a-half mile road will be in place until the work is complete in four months time.
Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is carried out.
The second phase of the project along the A487 was completed in April, but has remained fenced off as it currently does not connect to other parts of the path.
The active travel path aims to provide a Campus to Campus’ link for Aberystwyth University staff and students between Penglais Campus and the new AIEC campus at Plas Gogerddan and further on to Bow Street and its railway station.
Ceredigion County Council released a video earlier this year outlining future plans for active travel in the Aberystwyth area, including building a new railway bridge near Plascrug school.
Other proposals include a path from Cefnllan down to Llanbadarn Fawr through the university campus, linking up Penweddig and Penglais schools to the network.
Speaking earlier in the year, Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “(The active travel scheme) is helping to link communities and provide connectivity to a range of services and facilities available in Aberystwyth town.
“These sustainable travel journeys have wide ranging benefits including personal health and wellbeing with improved access to green spaces, reducing carbon emissions and road congestion."
