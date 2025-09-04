Aberystwyth Arts Centre is saying goodbye to staff member Angharad Evans who has secured a place at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
The Aberystwyth local took up acting recently, in 2022, when she returned home after graduating from Derby University with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science.
Now she will leave Aberystwyth once again to study Central’s MA Acting for Screen course. The full-time course runs for 12 months. Angharad has previously studied with Central on their Online Acting Diploma course (in 2023).
“I didn’t initially consider acting as a career, but I’ve always had an affinity for film and the creative industry,” she explained.
“The opportunities here in Aberystwyth, specifically at the arts centre, are the reason I have been able to grow as performer. I have so much gratitude for the place.”
She added: “Auditioning for drama schools has been an eye opener, and it’s taught me so much about myself as an actor. I’m really looking forward to moving to London and starting the course in September.
“I’m really proud of myself for this achievement. I wanted it, so I went for it, and here I am!”
Visitors to the arts centre will have seen Angharad working behind the shop counter, putting up posters, taking photographs and making social media short films through her joint roles as Trading Assistant and Marketing Assistant for the venue.
They will also have been seen her on the stage in Vanity Fair in 2023 with ACT - Aberystwyth Community Theatre, in Cinderella and Dick Wittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean, the Wardens’ pantomimes in 2024 and 2025, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, 2025, with ACT - Aberystwyth Community Theatre, and, most recently, in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s summer season show, The Wizard of Oz 2025.
Now she is off to pastures new and hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Central School of Speech and Drama’s students like Dame Judi Dench, Sir Laurence Olivier, Sonia Friedman, Andrew Garfield and Riz Ahmed.
“Many Central graduates have since become well-known and highly regarded in their chosen fields,” Angharad explained.
The Complete University Guide ranked Central second in its Arts, Drama & Music League Table for 2025 and 2024, and previously ranked it as the top drama school in the UK in 2018.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.