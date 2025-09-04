They will also have been seen her on the stage in Vanity Fair in 2023 with ACT - Aberystwyth Community Theatre, in Cinderella and Dick Wittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean, the Wardens’ pantomimes in 2024 and 2025, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, 2025, with ACT - Aberystwyth Community Theatre, and, most recently, in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s summer season show, The Wizard of Oz 2025.