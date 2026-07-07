A busy C road near Penrhyncoch is to be closed for a second time this year for three months from 13 July as work continues on a new cycle path.
Ceredigion County Council announced last month that funding has now been secured for phase three of an active travel path scheme linking Bow Street and Aberystwyth, which will lead to the closure of the C1010 which leads from Gogerddan crossroads near IBERS from July.
The C1010 road was originally closed in September and reopened in March.
Ceredigion County Council has now made an order to close the C1010 again from 13 July.
The public notice says the road will remain closed “until the active travel path works have been completed in approximately three months.”
Alternative routes will be put in place during the closure, the council notice adds.
Ceredigion County Council said last month that with Phase 2 of the scheme “now complete”, Phase 3 is “due to begin in July” with “junction safety improvements already in place.”
“Work is moving ahead on the Waunfawr to IBERS active travel link scheme, with Phase 2 of the new shared use path now complete beside the TRA487 near Comins Coch,” the council said.
"Delivered by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent on behalf of the Welsh Government, in partnership with Ceredigion County Council, this phase has also included changes to Dorglwyd Junction to support the wider scheme and improve safety for turning traffic.
"The junction has now been reconfigured, and drivers are being asked to take care and watch for cyclists and pedestrians crossing in the area.
"The next phase is also set to move forward after Ceredigion County Council secured further Welsh Government grant funding. A local contractor has been appointed, with Phase 3 currently scheduled to start in July 2026.
"Phase 3 will complete the shared use path along the C1010 between Splash Cottages and the TRA487 junction.
“It will also include a new culvert and bridge over the Afon Peithyll near Pwll Crwn car park, helping to tackle recent flooding problems in the area.
"A full road closure will be needed while this work is carried out.
“During that time, there will be no access to Pwll Crwn car park and no through route for cyclists or pedestrians."
The junction to Comins Coch from the A487 reopened last month as part of the scheme.
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