Anna Brychan MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language said: It's fantastic that the project at Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth, funded through the Welsh-medium Capital Grant, has started. I look forward to seeing this investment result in more Welsh-medium places and support for learners who are new to the language by giving them the best opportunity to become independent and confident Welsh speakers. This will contribute towards our goal of at least one million Welsh speakers by 2050".