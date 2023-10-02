The Busy Fingers group, which meets in Pennant every week, is looking for new volunteers to join them in knitting items for Christmas boxes for those in need.
The group has so far been able to send over 200 knitted items to the Ukraine Appeal, which is being co-ordinated at Penparcau Hub – an achievement that members could not envisage when starting work on the first hat. They would like to thank everyone who has given wool.
A call has now gone out for knitted/crochet items that can be put in a Christmas box. Suggestions include baby clothes, mittens, socks, hats, scarves, toys to cuddle or larger items.
As a result, the group needs more knitters to join them. They have had two large boxes of wool donated and are asking for volunteers to come and sort through what they need.
If you cannot stay for the afternoon then come along and knit at home. There is no time limit.
Some ladies are also knitting ‘Twiddle Muffs’ for local dementia patients.
The group meets each Thursday between 2pm and 4pm at Pennant Community Centre (the old village school). The cost is £2, with the first visit free. Tea and coffee is available or bring your own drink.
Contact Carol Anne on 07707 577989 for further information.
