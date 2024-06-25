Six people in trouble at sea and a broken yacht led to three call-outs for Barmouth RNLI on Sunday, 23 June.
At 11.16am the volunteer crew was tasked to a yacht in the channel with a disengaged rudder.
As the crew started to set up a tow they were called to an urgent incident of a person in the water.
The harbourmaster volunteered to tow the stricken yacht back to its mooring in the harbour, and the Craig Steadman lifeboat crew made good speed to the breakwater where a woman had been spotted in the water.
Upon arrival, the crew found the woman back on board her boat. She had tried to swim ashore when the auxiliary engine on her boat started smoking after the main engine had failed, but managed to get herself back on board. With no way of restarting the engine the lifeboat crew towed the boat to its mooring in the harbour.
The crew returned to the first stricken vessel and prepared to tow it from the mooring to the harbour wall when they were recalled to the boathouse for another shout.
Returning to the boathouse, some of the crew refuelled the Craig Steadman lifeboat and readied her for service, while two others boarded ALB Ella Larsen.
This call, at 12.02pm, was for a rib which lost power 13 miles off the Aberdyfi coast with five people on board.
The crew made their way to the sailors, who had just completed a rowing challenge in their Celtic longboat, rowing from Fishguard to Pwllheli and were on their way home in the rib.
The crew was transferred to the Ella Larsen and their rib towed towards Aberdyfi.
Aberdyfi RNLI, with Barmouth man and senior helm Wil Stockford onboard, made their way to meet Barmouth ALB and, at 2.30pm, transferred the five casualties to their Atlantic 85 and under tow took the stricken vessel back to safe port.
ALB Ella Larsen and her crew returned to Barmouth boathouse where she was washed down and readied for service at 5.56pm.