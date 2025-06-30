After a quiet spell with no April call outs and none at the start of May, the second half of last month proved busier for Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team.
On the morning of 14 May a walker got stuck on a loose steep section near the summit of Cadair Idris. Call handlers maintained contact despite poor connection and using photos sent by the walker, established their location.
Having guided the walker onto safer ground, and confirming they were happy to continue unaided, the team stood down.
On the afternoon of 15 May they were called to a walker with a hip injury on the Aran range above Llanuwchllyn.
After an initial medical assessment, the coastguard helicopter was called. After immobilising the injury and making them comfortable on a stretcher, the team carried them a short distance before the helicopter took them to hospital.
As the team was leaving, a call came in from a walker lost in forestry. Using PhoneFind, the team directed them back to the road and they were able to make their own way from there.
On 20 May they were called to a walker on the coast path near Aberdyfi who had turned their ankle and fallen into brambles.
They were pleased to see team members.
“A big thanks to the local farmer Geraint Davies who allowed us access to get as close as possible with our vehicle, reducing the amount of stretcher carry time,” the team said.
On 26 May they were called by a concerned relative of a large group including young children who had been climbing Cadair Idris in poor weather. The team intercepted them and, though wet, they were fine and returned to their worried relative under their own steam.
On 28 May they were called by an elderly gentleman who got lost on his way down Cadair Idris.
He was asked to stay where he was. Members of the team made their way to him, but he was not there. More team members arrived and began an extensive search. One of the teams located him on the Bwlch Coch area of the mountain, and after checking he was well enough to continue, walked him to the team vehicle before giving him a lift to his car.
Just before 7am on 31 May they were called by a walker got lost attempting a circular walk including Cadair Idris summit.
Over the phone, the team directed them to follow a fence line into the valley where a team member met them and drove them to their car.
Later that day, they were called again, this time to the Cregennen Lakes where a motorcyclist jarred their leg navigating an uneven section. The rider was unable to move and in pain. With some team members on a training course, and others unavailable, they called the South Snowdonia Mountain Rescue Team to assist, and also requested Rescue 936 helicopter. Mountain rescue and coastguard medics arrived and stabilised the injuries. Helimed also arrived on scene, and transferred the biker to hospital.
