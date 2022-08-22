Busy time for search and rescue team
ABERDYFI Search and Rescue had a busy weekend.
Shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, 20 August, call-handlers from the team were made aware of a man with an injured ankle and breathing difficulties on Cader Idris.
The 17-year-old male, one of a party of four, had twisted his ankle on rough ground near Llyn Cau, but then also started to have an asthma attack. With no inhaler with him, he was reported to be deteriorating quickly.
With the potential seriousness of an untreated asthma attack in mind, a request for aircraft assistance was placed immediately.
Coastguard helicopter Rescue936 was dispatched, flying directly to the casualty site and deploying a winchman paramedic to attend to the man. In the meantime, the aircraft descended to Minffordd and uplifted a small group of team volunteers to carry the man by stretcher a short distance to the aircraft.
The casualty and team members were down-lifted to the foot of the mountain, before the casualty was flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, for further assessment and treatment.
At around 4pm on Sunday, call-handlers were alerted to a man with a head injury on Cader Idris.
A man in his 70s and his wife were descending the mountain and were near the top of the Minffordd steps when he tripped, hitting his head on a rock. A passing walker treated the head wound and called 999 for assistance.
As the wider team assembled at the Minffordd car-park, a hasty party reached the casualty and assessed his injuries. It was agreed that the casualty could be walked back down with assistance of team members, but the remaining team members remained ready to carry up extra equipment should the hill party require further assistance.
Having made it down safely, the couple were provided with advice about what to do should the man start to feel any delayed ill effects of his ordeal.
Once happy that the couple were fit to make their way home, the team stood down at 6.30pm.
