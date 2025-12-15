An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates for breaching a community order.
Richard Michael Arms, 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May this year by failing to attend a planned accredited programme session on 1 October and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 16 October.
Magistrates handed Arms a fine of £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.